Apple might bring Animoji to iPad and FaceTime in future iOS update

Apple has a lot of ideas in the works for iOS.

Although the Cupertino-based company reportedly won't introduce too many features in the next major update to its mobile operating system, iOS 12, choosing instead to focus on reliability and improving performance, it is supposedly still hard at work and developing new features for future iOS updates. Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to bring Animoji to the iPad, for instance.

That means a new model of the tablet should come with the Face ID camera, which is what enables Apple's Animoji feature. Apple is also planning to bring Animoji to FaceTime, allowing you to place them over your face - sort of like the filters and lenses already available in popular social apps, such as Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram. But, again, don't expect these features in iOS 12.

These features will be part of a new iOS release that's reportedly codenamed Peace. This release will also feature universal apps that work across iOS devices and Mac computers. The effort reminds us of Microsoft’s Windows Universal Apps, which work across PCs, tablets, phones, Xbox, and the HoloLens headset. As for features in iOS 12, Do Not Disturb will be improved, Bloomberg said.

Oh, and the iOS 12 update will have a redesigned, built-in Stocks app. Exciting stuff, right? Apple clearly wants to push out its bigger software updates after iOS 12, which will likely debut alongside the next iPhones this autumn. Those rumoured, redesigned home screens for iPhone, iPad, and CarPlay won’t arrive this year either. Even iPad users will have to wait until 2019 for major updates.

Bloomberg said the iPad is set to get tabs within apps, allowing you to run several windows inside one app. Apple's tablets will also get the ability to run windows from the same app side-by-side. Remember, MacOS was updated with a similar feature a couple of years ago. Apple might also wait on rolling out some new Apple Pencil features, as well as a new toggle in the email app to mute threads.

Hopefully these features hit out of the ballpark when they do arrive, considering Apple engineers are putting such an emphasis on making sure iOS updates are more solid and crash-resistant going forward.