Apple iPad Pro with Face ID could launch later this year

Apple may carry over its Face ID facial recognition technology to a new iPad Pro later this year, according to some code found within the latest version of iOS 11.3. Filipe Esposito of iHelpBR in Brazil, has dived into the code of the OS and found references to a "Modern iPad".

The iPhone X, the first phone to feature Face ID, was referred to as "Modern iPhone" in early versions of iOS before it was released. It's therefore logical to connect the two and assume a new iPad Pro with Face ID will launch later this year.

Usually reliable sources Ming-Chi kuo and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg have also both predicted that Apple will ditch the Touch ID home button on a new iPad model, to make the bezels thinner and the screen bigger. It's too early to say if the iPad Pro will have the same 'notch' design as the iPhone X to house the True Depth camera system, but Twitter user CarlosDLGuerra has produced a render to show what an iPad Pro with Face ID would look like.

Apple is expected to roll out Face ID to more iPhones later this year too, with a new iPhone X, and iPhone X Plus and brand new iPhone with an LCD screen, no 3D Touch and Face ID technology.