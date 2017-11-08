Apple's 2018 iPad might ditch the home button in favour of Face ID

Apple is working on a new iPad that will include Face ID.

The company plans to ditch the device’s home button and will instead incorporate the new Face ID system currently found on the iPhone X. According to Bloomberg, the new iPad will have a display size “similar” to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and will launch alongside an improved Apple Pencil that is also under development. We can apparently expect these new devices to be released sometime in late 2018.

By removing the home button, the new iPad’s bottom bezel will be reduced so that the screen nearly covers the device's entire front. Apple likely won't use an OLED panel, but rather an LCD, however. “Technical and financial constraints” are apparently holding things up. Keep in mind Samsung, which makes the iPhone X's display, already uses high-resolution OLED screens for its Galaxy tablets and Galaxy Book.

Also, there's no word yet on whether the 2018 iPad will sport the iPhone X’s controversial top “notch”. Although critics have panned the notch, calling it ugly, some of us at Pocket-lint feel like Apple chose to lean into it and purposefully made the notch a stand-out design element.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, check out these 2018 iPad Pro concept renders from Benjamin Geskin: