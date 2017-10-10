  1. Home
iPad Pro next to get Apple Face ID, claims report

- Face ID to be on tablet refresh

- Based on trusted analyst predictions

Apple's next refresh of its iPad Pro tablet line-up will be next to get Face ID technology, it is claimed.

Trusted market analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities is confident that new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, likely to come next summer, will adopt the same facial recognition hardware tech as the iPhone X.

The front-facing TrueDepth camera is unlikely to be included on other iPads, however, and will remain exclusive to the more premium tablets. And we're not yet sure what will happen to the bezel around the screen or whether there will be a notch or home button.

The latter certainly wouldn't require a Touch ID sensor even if it did remain.

To be honest, KGI Securities' measured predictions are pretty much what everybody else thinks anyway. It would be strange for Apple not to use a technology it has introduced on a wider scale in future and the iPad Pro range seems a good fit.

How it fully works at this moment though is anyone's guess.

We'll have plenty of time to work that out, we expect, as the last Pro refresh happened in June and it's highly unlikely for replacements to appear within a year.

