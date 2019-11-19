Apple's iPad and iPad Pro models push mobile working and entertainment to the limits without having to get out your laptop, but are you making the most of your new tablet?

Here we look at some of the ways you can maximise your work-flow on the go or just enjoy your iPad more around the home.

These are the best iPad tips and tricks to help you master your Apple tablet and the iPadOS software.

Swipe up from the bottom your iPad screen and keep swiping upwards to access the App Switcher. From here, you can switch between the apps you have open.

Swipe down from the battery icon at the top right of your iPad screen to access Control Centre. Pressing and holding icons within the Control Centre will also offer more options and settings. You can customise controls by opening Settings > Control Centre > Customise Controls.

To see your latest Notifications in iPadOS, swipe down from the top left of the screen and your Notifications will appear in the centre of your iPad's display.

Swipe down from the Home page on your iPad to access the search bar. This will also bring up Siri Suggestions.

If you have a Smart Keyboard connected to your iPad, you can press Cmd + Spacebar to bring up the search bar on iPad.

If you are using the iPad Pro (2018) models you can switch between apps by swiping up on the long white bar at the bottom of the iPad Pro's screen just like you can on the button-less iPhone models. For other iPad models, double tap the Touch ID home button.

To close windows on iPad: Launch the App Switcher (see above) > Swipe up on the app or window you want to close.

To go back to the iPad's Home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen quickly if you are using an iPad Pro, or hit the Touch ID home button for other iPads.

If you have an iPad Pro 2018 model, you can tap anywhere on the screen to wake your iPad. If you have another iPad, press the Touch ID home button.

If you're reading a document in iBooks, tapping on the left side of your iPad's screen will take you back to the previous page. If you're in another app, like Safari, swiping from left to right across the screen of your iPad will take you back to the previous screen.

To change the orientation on iPad, simply flip the iPad horizontal for a landscape orientation, or vertical for a portrait orientation. If you want to stop your iPad's display from rotating when you turn it, swipe down from the top right corner of the Home screen to pull up the Control Centre and then tap the icon with the circle and arrow around the lock.

It's possible to have one floating app window (Slide Over app) running on top of your main app in iPadOS. To bring up a secondary app: Slowly slide up from the bottom of your iPad's screen until the Dock appears > Take your finger off the screen > Tap and hold the icon of the app you want to load > Drag and drop it from the Dock onto the screen.

The secondary app will then appear on top of the main app you were already using.

To move the secondary Slide Over app to the other side of the screen: Drag from the top of the window (you'll see a grey long line there). You can move it to the left or right side of the screen.

With your Slide Over app, or secondary app, floating on top of the main app on your iPad's screen, drag the top of that pop-up window upwards or downwards. The app will fill part of the screen, alongside your primary app to split the iPad screen in two and allow you to use both apps at the same time.

By default, the Slide Over app or secondary app takes up 50 per cent of your iPad's screen when you launch the split screen mode. If you want to make the secondary app the primary or larger app or make it smaller, move the dark split line left or right and the screens will change size accordingly.

To exit split screen, or get rid of the Slide Over app: Swipe up from the black bar at the bottom of the app you want to remove. It will then appear over the top of the other app and you swipe up to remove the app.

Make sure you have the Photos app or files app running alongside Mail or Messages. You can then drag and drop files and images into emails or messages. Find the image/file you want and drag it across to the Message or email you're composing.

Have Safari running alongside Notes in the Split Screen view. You can then drag chunks of text or a URL from Safari into Notes. Tap on the text you want to copy, then long press it, and drag it across to Notes. You'll need to have both apps open on the same screen for it to work.

Any iPads that support iPadOS offer Dark Mode. To turn Dark Mode on or off: Open Settings > Display & Brightness > Tick or Untick Dark. If you tap on Options below, you'll be able to set up a schedule.

If you want to know what kind of iPad you have or find out the generation: Open Settings > General > About. From here, you'll be be able to see what software version you are running, as well as what the model name of your iPad is and what model number. The Serial Number is also found here.

It's possible to add Today View to your iPad's Home screen in landscape orientation. Swipe right from the Home screen and press Edit. Then toggle the switch on to keep Today View on your Home screen.

Today View will give you timely information from your favourite apps, at a glance. You can add and organise widgets so you have exactly what you want appearing - see the tip below to find out how.

Scroll down to the bottom of Today View and press "Edit". From here, you can add and remove widgets, as well as change the pinned favourites at the top and reorder how you want widgets to appear.

If you have lost your iPad and you have another Apple device: Open the Find My app (green circle with a blue dot on a white background) > Tap on Devices at the bottom > Tap on your iPad from the list > You can then choose a number of options, including playing a sound if you think you have lost your iPad nearby, or getting directions to its last known location.

With iPadOS and macOS Catalina, it's possible to use an iPad as a secondary display to your Mac. You'll need to be signed into both your iPad and Mac with the same Apple ID. Read our separate feature on how Sidecar works and how to launch it.

To work on files from an external drive on your iPad: Connect the external drive to your iPad using an adapter > Open Files > Tap on the external drive in the side bar. You can then just pull the drive out when you're finished.

Add apps to the iPad Dock simply by long-pressing an app icon and dragging it into position in the Dock. The Dock can hold up to 13 apps or folders and a further two "most recent" apps. If you only have 11 apps in your Dock, you can have a further three "most recent" apps.

By default, there's a small section of the iPad's Dock reserved for recently used apps. It's on the right of the Dock and separated from other docked apps by a fine vertical dividing line. If you don't want recent apps to appear at all: Open Settings > Home Screen & Dock > Toggle off the Show Suggested and Recent Apps in Dock.

The iPad keyboard makes it easy to get to the symbols and numbers you use frequently. Swipe down quickly on the corresponding key to get to your primary punctuation symbols and numbers. Secondary options are still accessible by tapping the symbols key.

In iPadOS, you can pinch to shrink the keyboard and move it wherever you like on your iPad's display. This not only allows for one-handed typing, but you can also see more of what is on your iPad's display without the keyboard getting in the way.

To copy and paste on an iPad running iPadOS, select an image or text and pinch with three fingers to copy. To paste, pinch open with three fingers.

Open up the Notes app > Tap on the camera icon in the bottom right > Choose "Scan Documents" and snap a picture of a document. You can choose to have it detect the document automatically, or do it manually. Once the picture is taken, the iPad can then automatically realign it to make it a flat, editable document.

To take a screenshot on the iPad, press and quickly release the Home button and the Sleep/Wake button. You can then tap on the thumbnail to mark up the screenshot or share it. All screenshots will appear in the Photos app. For those with an iPad Pro (2018), press and quickly release the volume up button and the Sleep/Wake button.

If you want to print screen, tap on the screenshot and then the rectangle with the arrow, followed by Print. You will need to be connected to a printer in order for this to work.

If you turn on iCloud Photos, any photos you take or edit on your iPad or another Apple device, will be accessible across all your devices. Open Settings > Tap on your name at the top > iCloud > Photos > Toggle on iCloud Photos.

You can create folders to help you organise your apps. To create a new folder, touch and hold an app > Rearrange Apps > Drag one app on top of another and a folder will be created. You can then rename the folder by tapping on the header at the top of the folder.

If you have several family members all using Apple devices, it's worth setting up Family Sharing so you can share iCloud storage and apps across devices. You can read all about Family Sharing in our separate feature, but to get started, open Settings > Tap on your name > Set Up Family Sharing.

You'll need a Bluetooth mouse if you want to connect it to your iPad. Open Settings > Tap on Bluetooth > Make sure your mouse's Bluetooth is turned on > Select the mouse from the Other Devices section > Follow the pairing instructions.

By default, your iPad will likely auto-lock after two minutes, meaning the screen will go dark if you haven't used it for those two minutes. To keep an iPad screen on for longer: Open Settings > Display & Brightness > Auto-Lock > Choose between 2 Minutes, 5 Minutes, 10 Minutes, 15 Minutes and Never.

The iPad Pro (2018) models feature Face ID meaning like the latest iPhones, you can unlock them with your face. Face ID allows up to two faces to be stored to unlock the device without a passcode. Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Set Up an Alternative Appearance.

If you have a Touch ID iPad model, you can add up to five fingerprints so either different fingers or different people can use Touch ID to unlock your iPad without having to enter the passcode.

Open Settings > Touch ID & Passcode > Add a Fingerprint.

Go to Messages > Compose a message to a friend > Tap on the Memoji icon > Tap a sticker > Drag it into the conversation.

For iPad Pro (2018) models, you can use Memoji and Animoji in a FaceTime call. Make the FaceTime call to the person you want to talk to first and then when you're in the call press the star icon to reveal the Animoji and Memoji characters. You can then carry on the conversation or change characters at the press of a button.

Your iPad should automatically display the correct time but if you want to change the time or set the clock on your iPad to a 12-hour or 24-hour clock, or change the time zone: Open Settings > General > Date & Time.

From here, if you turn off the Set Automatically toggle, you can change the time. You can also toggle 24-hour Time on or off, choose the Time Zone and choose whether you want the date to show in the status bar on the Home screen.

Open Settings > Scroll down to Safari > Scroll down to Clear History and Website Data > Clear.

If you want to change the homepage on Safari - set it to Google for example - then you'll need to open Safari on your iPad > Go to the page you want to set as your homepage > Tap the rectangle with the arrow in the top right of your screen > Add to Homescreen > Rename the page if you want to > Tap Add in the top right.

Open Settings > Touch ID & Passcode / Face ID & Passcode > Scroll down to "Allow Access When Locked" section. Toggle on or off what you want to be able to access when your iPad is locked.

If your iPad is charging, there will be a lightning bolt symbol next to the battery icon in the top right of your iPad's display. If your iPad is locked, a large battery icon will appear in the middle of the iPad's Lock screen.

To charge your iPad faster, you could try placing your iPad into Airplane mode. To do this, swipe down from the top right corner of the iPad's Home screen and tap the Airplane.

The best way to top up your iPad's battery faster however, is to buy Apple's 30W USB-C charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable or a USB-C to USB-C cable, depending on the iPad model you have. If you have a MacBook, you might only need to buy the cable as newer MacBook's come with a fast charger in the box.

Open Settings > Battery. From here, you'll be able to see the last two days or use, or the last 24-hours, depending on the tab you select. Below each tab will be a graph and a list of apps showing battery usage by app.

Open Settings > Battery > Toggle Battery Percentage on or off.

To connect Apple Pencil to iPad, plug it into the Lightning port at the bottom of your iPad. You'll then need to confirm pairing and your iPad and the App Pencil will be connected and ready to use.

If you have an Apple Pencil and an iPad that supports it: Wake the screen > double tap on the Lock Screen with the tip of the Apple Pencil and you'll be able to open Notes and start creating a new note. This works even if the screen is locked.

To make sure this feature is turned on: Open Settings > Notes > Set what you want the "Access Notes from Lock Screen" feature to do. You can have it always create a new note or resume the last note created on the Lock Screen.

In the Notes app, use your Apple Pencil to start writing a handwritten note. You can switch between handwritten and typed notes within the same note.

You'll find the Search field in the side menu of Notes at the top of your notes. You can use it to search handwritten notes as well as the typed ones. If your handwriting is clear enough, Notes understands what you're writing.

With your Apple Pencil, you can quickly sign documents, annotate PDFs or web pages just by placing the Apple Pencil tip on the screen.

If you are using the Apple Pencil (2nd gen) with the latest iPad Pro (2018) models, you can change what the double tap feature does.

Go to Settings > Apple Pencil. Here you can opt to have it switch between the current tool and the eraser, the current tool and last used, or show colour palette. You can also opt to turn the feature off completely. This feature isn't available on the first generation Apple Pencil.

With an Apple iPad Smart Keyboard, you can press and hold the "CMD" key to reveal all of your available keyboard shortcuts. In most instances, these match the ones you might be used to using on a Mac if you have one.

Cmd + N: Opens a new window, which is handy for split-view in Safari.

Cmd + H: Takes you to the home screen.

Cmd + Space Bar: Takes you straight to search.

Cmd + Tab: Lets you scrolls though open apps.

Hold Cmd: Reveals in app shortcuts.

Cmd + Shift + 3: Takes a screenshot of the whole screen.

Cmd + Shift + 4: Takes a screenshot and then automatically opens it in mark up mode.

If you're using an iPad Pro (2018) model with Face ID you can simply tap on the spacebar and the iPad opens. Just make sure you're looking at the Face ID camera when you do.