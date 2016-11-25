  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Apple tablet news

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 tipped for early 2017, could have A10X processor

|
Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 10.5 tipped for early 2017, could have A10X processor
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared

- Sources in Taiwan make claims

- Released mainly for education and enterprise

- Will sit in the iPad family

Apple is said to be preparing an all-new size for its iPad range. A 10.5-inch iPad Pro is rumoured for release in the first quarter of 2017.

At present, Apple has the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, plus 9.7- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. The 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 is also still sold by the manufacturer. A 10.5-inch model would bridge the size gap.

The rumour comes from Digitimes, which reports that claims come from Taiwanese manufacturers in the supply chain. They say the enterprise and education sectors are keen on an iPad of that size. The 12.9-inch is said to be too expensive for them, so something slightly larger than the iPad Pro 9.7 would be welcomed.

Digitimes also says that a 10.5-inch iPad Pro would sell around two million units in the first quarter of 2017, straight after release, with a further three to four million shifting before the end of the year.

A new, cheaper 9.7-inch iPad will reportedly also be launched to compete directly with Android rivals.

Both devices could utilise a faster version of the A10 processor in the iPhone 7. According to sources, it will follow the same naming conventions as previous mid-generation upgrades and be called the "A10X".

Previous rumours have suggested that Apple will hold an iPad launch event around March next year.

PopularIn Tablets
Logitech Crayon vs Apple Pencil: What’s the difference and which one is best for you?
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet updated and it's all about Alexa
Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns your Fire tablet into a smart display
This is what the new iPad Pro with Face ID will look like
New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Comments