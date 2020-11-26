  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Apple tablet news

Apple's Black Friday Shopping event gives you money back on Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone

, Associate editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Apple Apple's Black Friday Shopping event gives you money back on Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone

- Apple's four-day shopping event is just getting going

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - While Apple deals during the year are rare, there are always deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Whether you're looking for a new Apple iPhone, taking the smartwatch plunge with an Apple Watch, or you want an Apple Mac computer, there are plenty of offers to choose from. 

At the Apple Store itself, you can buy an eligible product from November 27 through 30 and get an Apple Gift Card of up to $150 to use with your next purchase depending on what you go for. 

On MacBook Pro and iMac you can get up to $150 back as a gift card when you buy.

On iPad Pro and iPad mini you can get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card. With iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR you can get a $50 Apple Gift Card and save more when you trade in your current device.

On Apple Watch Series 3 or any AirPods you can get a $25 gift card. 

squirrel_widget_2670462

More Black Friday 2020 deals

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Dan Grabham.