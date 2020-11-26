Apple's Black Friday Shopping event gives you money back on Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - While Apple deals during the year are rare, there are always deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Whether you're looking for a new Apple iPhone, taking the smartwatch plunge with an Apple Watch, or you want an Apple Mac computer, there are plenty of offers to choose from.

At the Apple Store itself, you can buy an eligible product from November 27 through 30 and get an Apple Gift Card of up to $150 to use with your next purchase depending on what you go for.

On MacBook Pro and iMac you can get up to $150 back as a gift card when you buy.

On iPad Pro and iPad mini you can get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card. With iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR you can get a $50 Apple Gift Card and save more when you trade in your current device.

On Apple Watch Series 3 or any AirPods you can get a $25 gift card.

Dan Grabham