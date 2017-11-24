Best Apple Black Friday deals: Get money off Mac, iPad, Watch with KRCS, gift cards from Apple
Apple's Black Friday event doesn't offer money off products, but in the US and UK it is giving away gift cards with weighty values on purchases.
You can get a gift card worth up to £120/$150 when you purchase certain Apple items today, 24 November, redeemable against another Apple product in the future.
But if it's a proper discount you want, that's also covered. UK high street and online retailer has special offers on many Apple devices until Monday 27 November. With 10 per cent off iMacs and MacBooks, 5 per cent off iPads, and 5 per cent off selected Watch models, you can't go far wrong.
Here are some of our favourite KRCS discounts, but you can find more online at krcs.co.uk and in-store this weekend.
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for £341.05 - click here to view this deal
- Apple iPad 5th gen 32GB for £322.06 - click here to view this deal
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB for £588.05 - click here to view this deal
- iMac 21.5-inch 2.3GHz dual i5 8GB/1TB HD for £944.10 - click here to view this deal
- iMac 21.5-inch Retina 4K 3.0GHz quad i5 8GB/1TB HD for £1,124.10 - click here to view this deal
- MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar 3.1GHz i5 dual 8GB/256GB for £1574.10 - click here to view this deal
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 2.3GHz dual i5 8GB/128GB for £1,124.10 - click here to view this deal
- MacBook Air 13-inch dual-core Intel Core i5 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB for £849 - click here to view this deal
- MacBook 12-inch dual m3 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for £1,124.10 - click here to view this deal
- Mac Pro 6-Core Xeon E5 3.5GHz/16GB/256GB D500 for £2,699.10 - click here to view this deal
- Mac mini 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 8GB 500GB for £512.10 - click here to view this deal
Apple's own gift card giveaways vary in value per product, here are some examples for Apple.com and Apple.com/uk.
Apple in the US
- Apple iPad Pro - get a $100 gift card with this purchase
- iPhone 7 - get a $50 gift card with this purchase
- Apple Watch Series 1 - get a $25 gift card with this purchase
- MacBook - get a $150 gift card with this purchase
Apple in the UK
- Apple iPad - get a £40 gift card with this purchase
- iPhone 6S - get a £40 gift card with this purchase
- Apple Watch Series 1 - get a £20 gift card with this purchase
- MacBook Pro - get a £120 gift card with this purchase
