Best Apple Black Friday deals: Get money off Mac, iPad, Watch with KRCS, gift cards from Apple

Apple's Black Friday event doesn't offer money off products, but in the US and UK it is giving away gift cards with weighty values on purchases.

You can get a gift card worth up to £120/$150 when you purchase certain Apple items today, 24 November, redeemable against another Apple product in the future.

But if it's a proper discount you want, that's also covered. UK high street and online retailer has special offers on many Apple devices until Monday 27 November. With 10 per cent off iMacs and MacBooks, 5 per cent off iPads, and 5 per cent off selected Watch models, you can't go far wrong.

Here are some of our favourite KRCS discounts, but you can find more online at krcs.co.uk and in-store this weekend.

Apple's own gift card giveaways vary in value per product, here are some examples for Apple.com and Apple.com/uk.

Apple in the US

Apple in the UK

