Apple might introduce three new iPad Pro models next spring

Apple will reportedly update its iPad Pro range with new models in early 2017.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed Apple will ship three new iPad Pro models next spring in 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, and 10.1-inch sizes. The report cited "reliable sources" and provided a few details on specifications, including that all three new models will reportedly feature quad microphones, rather than the current dual setup, and they will keep their 3.5mm headphone jacks.

The 12.9-inch model will feature a True Tone display like the current 9.7-inch model. It'll also add the 9.7-inch model's 12-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera and True Tone flash. The smallest of the new iPad Pro models, the 7.9-inch one, will include a Smart Connector, True Tone display, four speakers, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera with True Tone flash.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for reporting accurate Apple-based leaks, also said in August that Apple is planning to release three new iPads in 2017, though he claimed the sizes would include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and an affordable 9.7-inch iPad.



Although Mac Otakara doesn't have a perfect record, it was the first to report that Apple was ditching the headphone jack and adding new colours to the iPhone 7 range. It also accurately reported on the pressure-sensitive Home button and Lightning-to-3.5mm audio adapter.