New Apple iPad Pro will be most expensive 9.7-inch iPad yet at $599

New Apple iPad Pro will be most expensive 9.7-inch iPad yet at $599
- Four stereo speakers expected

- 12-megapixel, 4K camera on the rear

- Smart Connector for small Smart Keyboard

Apple is due to host an event on Monday 21 March where it's expected to take the wraps off a new iPad. It now looks like we'll see a smaller iPad Pro that's priced at $100 more than the iPad Air 2, placing it at $599. That will make it the priciest iPad of its size, ever.

The new iPad Pro is expected to be a 9.7-inch model that features the high-power specs the full sized 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with. According to 9to5mac this will be the first 9.7-inch iPad to have a starting price of over $499.

The $599 price will reportedly get you the 9.7-inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi only model but there is expected to be a higher priced 128GB model with LTE connectivity too. Each is expected to feature four stereo speakers, a brighter display with Apple Pencil support, an A9X processor with more memory, plus a Smart Connector for a new smaller Smart Keyboard. There is also expected to be a 12-megapixel camera with 4K video recording capabilities.

It looks like Apple isn't replacing or succeeding the iPad Air 2 with this model but simply offering a more premium spec option for those that want the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in a smaller 9.7-inch display version. There may also be a refresh to the Air tablet line in the form of an iPad Air 3.

Expect to see the new Apple iPad Pro unveiled at the 21 March event.

READ: Apple iPad Air 3: Release date, specs and rumours

Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets

