Apple iPadBook not in the pipeline: Tim Cook explains why the iPad and MacBook will never collide

With the iPad Pro now on sale, Tim Cook has revealed that Apple considers it to be the best solution for creatives and business customers who require a touchscreen. Tablets and laptops are different categories, he claims, and his company has no plans to combine the two.

Apple has long been rumoured to be considering an iPad that has MacBook-like features and keyboard, but Cook has put that to bed. It will not be taking on Microsoft and its SurfaceBook, for example.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Cook said that by combing two different products into one runs the risk of devaluing both. "We feel strongly that customers are not really looking for a converged Mac and iPad," he said.

"Because what that would wind up doing, or what we’re worried would happen, is that neither experience would be as good as the customer wants. So we want to make the best tablet in the world and the best Mac in the world. And putting those two together would not achieve either. You’d begin to compromise in different ways."

For now, that means iPad Pro will be aimed at one market, the MacBook another and never the two shall meet. Until Apple changes its mind, that is. It wouldn't be the first time. After all, Steve Jobs once said that 10-inches was the minimum necessity for tablet devices, and then we got the iPad mini.