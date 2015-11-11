Apple iPad Pro: When and where can you buy it?

Apple's mighty iPad Pro is finally available to buy.

The 12.9-inch tablet and its new accessories are available to order online from Wednesday 11 November with shop appearances later in the week. Wednesday also happens to be Singles Day in China (the world's largest online shopping day). The iPad Pro is Apple's most robust and priciest tablet ever, with a starting price of £679.

If you want to know more about this device, including how to get your hands on it, we've explained all you need to know...

Apple unveiled its latest iPad - the iPad Pro - during its iPhone 6S event in September 2015.

The new tablet is Apple's most powerful and largest one to date, as it features a 12.9-inch Retina display and is powered by a 64-bit A9X chip (which Apple claims rivals most portable PCs). The iPad Pro is actually meant to replace the computer in some home and business situations.

It offers exclusive iOS 9 multitasking features, such as Slide Over, Split View, and Picture in Picture, as well as a 10-hour battery life, Touch ID, and a full-sized keyboard via Apple's new Smart Keyboard.

It even works with Apple's new Pencil stylus. You can learn more about the iPad Pro from Pocket-lint's hands-on review.

The iPad Pro is available to order online in the US and UK on 11 November from Apple.com. You'll can able buy it from Apple's retail stores, select carriers, and Apple authorised resellers later in the week.

Apart from the US and UK, the iPad Pro will be available in the following countries at launch:

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greenland, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Trinidad, Tobago, Turkey, UAE, Uruguay, and Virgin Islands

The iPad Pro starts at $799 (£679) for the 32 GB Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to $1,079 (£899) for the LTE-equipped version with 128 GB of storage. Any version of the tablet is available in either gold, silver, or space gray colours.

The Apple Pencil and the iPad Smart Keyboard are on sale the same day as the iPad Pro: 11 November.

The former is a stylus designed for use with the tablet, while the latter aims to make the tablet a direct competitor to the Microsoft Surface.

The Apple Pencil costs $99 (£79), while the Smart Keyboard costs $169 (£139) and is available in charcoal gray.

New iPad Pro Smart Covers and iPad Pro Silicone Cases will also be available for £49 and £65, respectively. Both come in charcoal gray or white.

Check out Apple's introduction video for the iPad Pro (above).