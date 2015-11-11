Apple iPad Pro: When and where can you buy it?
Apple's mighty iPad Pro is finally available to buy.
The 12.9-inch tablet and its new accessories are available to order online from Wednesday 11 November with shop appearances later in the week. Wednesday also happens to be Singles Day in China (the world's largest online shopping day). The iPad Pro is Apple's most robust and priciest tablet ever, with a starting price of £679.
If you want to know more about this device, including how to get your hands on it, we've explained all you need to know...
iPad Pro: What is it and does it have accessories?
Apple unveiled its latest iPad - the iPad Pro - during its iPhone 6S event in September 2015.
The new tablet is Apple's most powerful and largest one to date, as it features a 12.9-inch Retina display and is powered by a 64-bit A9X chip (which Apple claims rivals most portable PCs). The iPad Pro is actually meant to replace the computer in some home and business situations.
It offers exclusive iOS 9 multitasking features, such as Slide Over, Split View, and Picture in Picture, as well as a 10-hour battery life, Touch ID, and a full-sized keyboard via Apple's new Smart Keyboard.
It even works with Apple's new Pencil stylus. You can learn more about the iPad Pro from Pocket-lint's hands-on review.
- Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
- Check out Apple's iPad Pro site for even more details
iPad Pro: When and where can you buy it?
The iPad Pro is available to order online in the US and UK on 11 November from Apple.com. You'll can able buy it from Apple's retail stores, select carriers, and Apple authorised resellers later in the week.
Apart from the US and UK, the iPad Pro will be available in the following countries at launch:
- Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greenland, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Trinidad, Tobago, Turkey, UAE, Uruguay, and Virgin Islands
iPad Pro: How much does it cost?
The iPad Pro starts at $799 (£679) for the 32 GB Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to $1,079 (£899) for the LTE-equipped version with 128 GB of storage. Any version of the tablet is available in either gold, silver, or space gray colours.
iPad Pro: When can you buy the accessories?
The Apple Pencil and the iPad Smart Keyboard are on sale the same day as the iPad Pro: 11 November.
The former is a stylus designed for use with the tablet, while the latter aims to make the tablet a direct competitor to the Microsoft Surface.
- Check out Apple's Apple Pencil site for more details
- Check out Apple's Smart Keyboard site for more details
iPad Pro: How much do the accessories cost?
The Apple Pencil costs $99 (£79), while the Smart Keyboard costs $169 (£139) and is available in charcoal gray.
New iPad Pro Smart Covers and iPad Pro Silicone Cases will also be available for £49 and £65, respectively. Both come in charcoal gray or white.
Want to know more?
Check out Apple's introduction video for the iPad Pro (above).
- Amazing Easter Fire tablet deals: Get a Fire 7 for just £35 or Fire HD 8 for £60
- The new iPad and iPad Pro rumours 2018: What's the story so far?
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (8.4-inch) review: Genuine iPad Mini competition
- Amazon's Kindle Oasis is now offered in gold and with more storage
- Amazon Alexa calling and messaging comes to Fire, Android and iOS tablets
- Apple iPad (2017) review: Solid, affordable full-size tablet
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro initial review: Stylus in tow, is this Android's answer to the iPad Pro?
- Huawei unveils trio of tablets: MediaPad M5 8.4-inch, 10.8-inch and Pro
- New Apple iPads will launch in March, leak suggests
- The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today
Comments