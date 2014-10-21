  1. Home
Apple and John Lewis stores to sell new iPads tomorrow in UK

Apple's latest iPads will go on sale tomorrow in the UK at both Apple and John Lewis stores.

Apple has confirmed to Pocket-lint it will launch the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 on 22 October in the UK, allowing Brits to purchase the new tablets at stores. At the same time, John Lewis has announced select stores will open early in order to sell both tablets to eager shoppers.

There are several John Lewis shops that plan to sell the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 from 8 AM on 22 October - including but not limited to: John Lewis Oxford Street, John Lewis High Wycombe, and John Lewis Edinburgh. Customers will also be able to order to both devices online.

The iPad Air 2 starts at £399 and the iPad Mini 3 from £319. Both come with an anti-reflective screen, a gold colour option, and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, among other things. Altogether, ranging from the original Mini to the iPad Air 2, there are now five iPad models to choose from.

Apple first debuted its new tablets on 16 October at a special event in Cupertino, roughly one month after it introduced the new iPhone 6s.

