  iPad to give England the FIFA World Cup edge

Roy Hodgson isn't scared to turn to technology to help the England team in the World Cup finals it seems, with news emerging that iPads are being handed out to the team to provide intelligence on opponents.

The iPads are reportedly loaded with special apps, so that each player can find all the information they need, and study up on those they'll be facing on the pitches in Brazil.

Compiled by Andy Scoulding, performance analysis manager for the England team, along with his assistants, the aim is to ensure that each player can research in their own time and know what to expect.

It's not the first time that the iPad has been deployed to help out on the pitch. Rafa Benitez, a self-confessed technology nut, designed his own iPad app called Globall Coach.

England face their first opponents Italy on Saturday 14 June. We'll see then whether the team has been studying the form, or just playing Football Manager.