  Get £70 off an iPad Air on Play.com, as part of Mega Monday promotion

Rakuten's online retailer Play.com has lined up a few tech products and gaming gadgets as part of its Mega Monday money off promotion today, but the most interesting of those by far is the inclusion of the iPad Air with 17 per cent discount.

The 16GB Wi-Fi-only model in Space Grey is being offered at £329 in the UK for today only. That's a saving of £70 over the Apple.com price for the same model.

It is being sold through Play by SpencerMann, an "established Play merchant" and delivery is listed as being dispatched within 24 hours. You will also get 329 Play SuperPoints to offset against future purchases on the site. Each SuperPoint is equivalent to 1p off, so that's £3.29.

READ: Apple iPad Air review

Also included in the Mega Monday deals is the Sony PS Vita with Tearaway, Little Big Planet and a 16GB memory card for £139.99 (also 17 per cent off). That would make a perfect accompaniment to that PS4 that will arrive in a couple of weeks' time.

READ: Hands-on video: PS4 remote play explored