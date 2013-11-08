  Now that's a gold Apple device: Goldgenie works its 24ct magic on iPad Air and iPad mini Retina display

Apple may have adopted a gold effect for the iPhone 5S, but gold-plating specialist Goldgenie is offering Apple's latest devices in the real deal. It now stocks the iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display each encased in 24ct gold or even platinum.

The special customised editions of the tablets are the Wi-Fi plus 4G models and are sold SIM-free. The iPad Air starts at £1,386 for the 16GB version and the price rises up to £1,825 with 128GB of on-board storage. The iPad mini with Retina display will cost £1,377 in gold for the 16GB, with the price rising to £1,777 for 128GB.

READ: iPad mini with Retina display pictures and hands-on

Both are available for pre-order from goldgenie.com, but in the latter device's case it is not know when the special edition will ship. Apple currently lists it as coming "later in November" and Goldgenie claims that it can take anywhere up to 28 days once released to deliver the gold-plated version.

As well as gold and platinum, a rose gold finish is available too.

Goldgenie will also consider "embellishing" your own device. Contact them directly.