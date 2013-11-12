  Apple iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display: Where can I get them?

Apple has released its fifth-generation 9.7-inch tablet, the iPad Air, with the device now available in stores up and down the country (and in many regions worldwide). It has also made available the iPad mini with Retina display in almost non-Apple quiet fashion. Rumours had suggested 21 November, but the online Apple Store listed them as available from 12 November.

Both come in storage options of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB and in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models, but the question is where can you get them?

We have rounded up the places and networks who have confirmed they are stocking the new iPads, and we will update this feature when new details emerge.

Unsurprisingly, you can get the new iPads SIM-free or with a free EE, O2, Orange or Three SIM card from the Apple Store online. The tablet is also available in Apple retail stores.

The iPad Air starts at £399 for a 16GB Wi-Fi only model, and goes up to £739 for a 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. They are currently available to be "dispatched within 24 hours", so no stock shortages there.

The iPad mini with Retina display starts at £319 for the 16GB SIM-free Wi-Fi only model and rises to £659 for the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Again, dispatch information is looking good, with the 16GB and 32GB Wi-Fi-only models both being dispatched within one to three days, everything else will be shipped five to 10 days after ordering.

All pricing and configuration options can be found on the Apple website.

John Lewis is stocking the iPad Air and opened some of its doors at 8am on the morning of release. Customers were able to get into 29 of its stores up and down the UK early, including those in Oxford Street, Nottingham and Newcastle.

Prices are the same as Apple's and John Lewis offers a minimum two-year guarantee on all electrical products, including tablets.

Vodafone has announced it is stocking the iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular model in the UK and has them available from £28 a month for a data package, with an up-front payment of £129. You can even get an iPad Air for £29 if you take out a 2GB 24-month plan for £32 a month.

The network also has "4G-ready" plans available from £37 a month.

For more price plans from the provider, visit www.vodafone.co.uk/ipad.

We're still awaiting details from Vodafone on the iPad mini with Retina display. It has previously told us it will be stocking it.

Three has also confirmed it is carrying the iPad Air and the iPad mini with Retina display in its range. Again, we're still awaiting details on Three's plans for the iPad mini with Retina display, but we do know its iPad Air price plans.

For complete details you can visit three.co.uk, but prices start at £7.50 a month for 1GB on a monthly rolling plan. For that you will pay an upfront cost for the tablet (£499 for the 16GB, £579 for the 32GB, £659 for the 64GB). A 10GB monthly rolling plan is also available for £15 a month.

If you want to lower the up-front cost, you can sign up for a 24-month contract from £25 a month. For that you will pay just £179 for the 16GB model, £279 for the 32GB and £349 for the 64GB, plus you get 15GB of data to use on Three's DC-HSDPA+ 3G network for now. That will be upgraded to 4G at no extra cost in December.

The cheapest iPad Air on Three will set you back £119 for the 16GB model. You will have to take out a 15GB 24-month data plan for £29 to get that.

EE has also said it is offering the iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display, although it has not provided any pricing details yet.

The network has said they will both be available on EE's Superfast 4GEE network, as well as Orange and T-Mobile. You can also get the tablets through the Apple Store with an EE 4G SIM card with 2GB of data that lasts 30 days for an extra £15.

O2 is yet to declare any prices or details on the iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display, but has recently revealed that it will be offering 4G mobile broadband services from November. Prices for those are also yet to be revealed.

The UK's biggest high street electronics retailer is stocking the iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display on its online stores. Both currys.co.uk and pcworld.co.uk have the products in stock, with prices identical to Apple's.

They both also apply for the retailer's "up to £50 cashback" offer, however. The offer is valid until 4 December 2013 and applies to iPads and Android tablets. Check out the websites for more details.