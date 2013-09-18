  1. Home
Apple's iPad mini 2 surfaces in same 'space grey' colour as iPhone 5S

NowhereElse.fr
Apple will unveil the iPad mini 2 in the same "space grey" colour option that debuted with the iPhone 5S last week - that is, if recently leaked images of the tablet are genuine.

The company is allegedly set to refresh its iPad mini line on 15 October alongside the fifth-generation iPad. French website NowhereElse.fr has posted rear shell photos of the yet-to-be-confirmed iPad mini 2, revealing just how the space grey colour option will look on the tablet.

It's is not immediately clear if Apple plans to drop the iPad mini's slate colour in favour of space grey or if the new colour will be available in addition to the slate colour. Also, for those wondering whether the iPad mini 2 will be available in the new champagne colour that also debuted on the iPhone 5S, there’s been no rumour to suggest so.

Designer Martin Hajek however has created a few renders of the iPad mini 2 in gold (example above). Check out the renders below as well as the leaked space grey photos. They both look rather wonderful. 

