  iPad mini 2 reported to feature Retina display, multiple back colour options

It's almost nine since months the release of the original iPad mini and many industry watchers and analysts have begun anticipating the next-generation of the small tablet. According to The Wall Street Journal in a new report, Apple's iPad mini 2 is likely to feature a high-resolution (Retina) screen made mainly by supplier Samsung and be due out sometime in Q4 of 2013.

Details about the other specifications for the iPad mini are a bit unclear and were not named, though word that it might feature a Retina display could bring joy to those who held out on the first version in anticipation of high-quality display on the second version.

The Wall Street Journal goes on to say that Apple could also be working to offer multiple colour backplates for the iPad mini. Think what Apple has done for the iPod touch in this situation. Specific colours were not named, but if history repeats itself, colours would include slate, silver, purple, pink, yellow, green and red.

In related iPad mini news, code strings discovered by 9to5mac in the most recent iOS 7 beta show that Apple may be pondering an iPad mini with an upgraded processor, but a non-Retina screen. Either Apple is just testing this internally and has no plans to release a Retina iPad mini this time-around, or the non-Retina and Retina version will co-exist at different price points.

Whatever type of screen the next-generation iPad mini has, underneath it is believed to carry an Apple-designed, A6-based chip that will bring faster load times all around. There are no specifics of an upgraded camera, though that seems pretty par for the course from the Cupertino-based company.

Hit-or-miss Digitimes reported in late-June that Apple had changed its course for the Retina iPad mini. Instead of releasing it in 2014 (originally believed by many), Apple has picked October 2013, according to the report. In February, investment news wire BrightWire said Apple was set to include a 7.9-inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel display on the second-generation iPad mini. Furthermore, Jeremy Horowitz of iLounge has reported that the second-generation iPad mini is codenamed ?J85? and is set for an October release.