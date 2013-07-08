Apple to release iPad 5 in September - continues tweaking iPad mini 2?

Apple will release a fifth-generation iPad in September, while a second-generation iPad mini is undergoing further specification upgrades and might not debut at the same time, according to a new report.

Taiwanese news website Digitimes reported the iPad 5 would sport a slimmer bezel design and therefore have a bigger viewing area, as well as an improved battery life and only one LED tube. The fourth-generation iPad has two LED tubes, so Apple would need to toss the secondary tube to get a slimmer bezel on the tablet.

The report also claimed that suppliers had entered pilot production for the new 9.7-inch iPad - and had currently produced enough inventory to "satisfy demand for the initial launch". DigiTimes, which doesn’t have the greatest track record, noted Apple should give shipment estimates in July or August.

As for the second-generation iPad mini, Apple is reportedly considering whether it will introduce a Retina display and has even prodded upstream supply partners to reduce the bezel The company apparently prefers a bezel-less design like that of "Samsung and HTC's large-size smartphones".

Such drastic last-minute decisions seem unusual for Apple, and even Digitimes asserted the hold up could push the new iPad mini's release to the fourth quarter. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously mentioned that a line of new products would launch in the autumn and during 2014 - and many have expected the Retina iPad mini to be one of them.