New Apple iPad Smart Case gives front and back protection

One of the biggest complaints about the iPad Smart Cover is that it doesn’t protect the back of your device, and that can have disastrous effects when it's stored in a bag.

Apple has now taken steps to solve such woes with the launch of the iPad Smart Case cover that includes protection all around.

“Like the Smart Cover, it folds easily into a stand for reading, typing and watching video. And it automatically wakes and sleeps iPad on open and close,” says the company on the Apple Store.

Made from polyurethane, its iPad Smart Case is available in six bright colours, including blue, green, pink, red, light grey and dark grey. You can even personalise it with free laser engraving if that’s your thing.

It costs £39, and is available now.

UPDATE: Apple iPad Smart Case pictures and hands-on