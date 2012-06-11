  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Apple tablet news

New Apple iPad Smart Case gives front and back protection

|
1/2  
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

One of the biggest complaints about the iPad Smart Cover is that it doesn’t protect the back of your device, and that can have disastrous effects when it's stored in a bag.

Apple has now taken steps to solve such woes with the launch of the iPad Smart Case cover that includes protection all around.

“Like the Smart Cover, it folds easily into a stand for reading, typing and watching video. And it automatically wakes and sleeps iPad on open and close,” says the company on the Apple Store.

new apple ipad smart case gives front and back protection image 2

Made from polyurethane, its iPad Smart Case is available in six bright colours, including blue, green, pink, red, light grey and dark grey. You can even personalise it with free laser engraving if that’s your thing.

It costs £39, and is available now.

UPDATE: Apple iPad Smart Case pictures and hands-on

PopularIn Tablets
Here is everything Apple will supposedly announce in two weeks
Lenovo just unveiled five cheap Android tablets, see them here
Logitech Crayon vs Apple Pencil: What’s the difference and which one is best for you?
7 essential iPad features for students
New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Want Google ARCore on a tablet? This is the first tablet to support it
Comments