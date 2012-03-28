UK iPad 4G complaints start as Apple offers refunds in Australia

With news that Apple is offering full refunds to customers who bought the new iPad in Australia, UK customers are beginning to show similar discontent.

Australia’s competition watchdog took the Cupertino giant to court for “misleading” customers over claims that its iPad would work over a 4G network when, in fact, it is not compatible with what Australian networks can provide. It's a move that has prompted Apple to offer a refund to dissatisfied purchasers, and could see a domino effect of similar practices having to be employed elsewhere. Including the UK.

Apple also names and advertises certain models of its new iPad as "Wi-Fi + 4G" in the UK, but not only does the UK not have a 4G network, as we were told by O2, the trials and expected network that will go live will not work on the same LTE bands as this specific third-generation device.

Pocket-lint spoke to the UK's independent regulator of advertising, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which confirmed to us that it is assessing similar complaints made by UK customers.

“We are aware of the news from Australia regarding the iPad 4G marketing claim,” an ASA spokeswoman told us. “Without going through due process we can't say whether the [UK] ad is likely to be problematic. If anyone has concerns about the iPad ad then they can lodge a complaint with us and we will establish whether or not there is a problem under the Code.”

The Advertising Code states that ads must not mislead the consumer by omitting material information or by presenting it in an unclear, unintelligible or ambiguous way.

It’s a similar stance to that which has ultimately led to Apple offering Australian customers a full refund.

Did you buy a 4G version of the new iPad without knowing that it wouldn't work at its fullest in the UK? Would you return it if offered a full refund? Let us know...

