The iPad 3 you'll want Apple to launch at 7 March event

Yes, yes, yes, we know this isn't purporting to be the real iPad 3 that is launching on the 7 March, and yes we know that some of it is pure pie in the sky day dreaming, but a new concept video of the iPad 3 has turned up on YouTube and we can't but help but say "we want".

In this reality, think of it the same way as a Fringe universe if that's easier, next month's Apple iPad 3 launch will feature an edge-to-edge retina display, ridding us of that boring black border and home button that is rumoured to be going anyway.

It also introduces NFC combined with internal magnets (magnets are already used on the current iPad 2 remember) not to help you to not pay for your coffee at your local Starbucks or Eat, but to allow you to quickly join two iPad 3 models together to double down on the screen size and instantly share whatever you are doing over two screens. Nice.

That all sounds plausible, but where things then get a bit silly is a 3D multiplayer hologram set up. Still you have to have some dreaming in a concept don't you?

The video is made by Aatma Studios, and if that name sounds familiar it's because they did the same concept magic trick for the iPhone 5 last year.

Let's hope it is not too late for Apple to add some of these features.

