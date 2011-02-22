  Apple iPad 2 event set for 2 March say sources

Apple is to hold a launch event on Wednesday 2 March to announce the iPad 2, according to multiple sources talking to All Things Digital.

Kara Swisher, a reporter for the BoomTown section of the Wall Street Journal’s tech section is claiming:

“To those who care intensely about this kind of stuff - which would be pretty much everyone in the tech ecosystem - Apple will hold its much-anticipated event on March 2, where the tech giant seems poised to unveil a new version of its hugely successful iPad, according to multiple sources.”

Apple rumours have been circulating feverishly on Tuesday with websites claiming launch delays, a host of different products from mini iPads to bigger iPads, to iPhones and plenty more.

“It’s not clear when Apple will begin sending out its famous invites for the gathering, but I am guessing soon, in order to get the Apple faithful to the proper level of froth,” comments Swisher.

The iPad 2 rumours pretty much started the day the first iPad came out in April last year. Apple is expected to increase the screen resolution as well as add a front facing camera so people can video-chat together.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: Apple confim 2 March iPad 2 media event