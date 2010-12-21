A recent survey from YouGov highlights the rise of the two tablet household, revealing that nearly 17 per cent of Apple iPad owners state "that there is more than one tablet in their household, either owned by themselves or another family member".
If there were still any doubts as to the the growing popularity of this relatively new form factor in home computing, this survey should certainly helps to cast them aside - well it certainly helps to highlight the iPad success anyway.
The results from the survey go on to say:
"Whilst 17 per cent of tablet owners currently own another device, almost a further fifth of all tablet owners (19 per cent) are considering purchasing another tablet in the future. Of those existing owners, loyalty is high, with most users stating they will get the same device that they currently use, 71 per cent of Apple iPad owners surveyed will get another iPad".
"However, the lure of newer tablets being released in the future may also drive an increase in the 2+ tablet households with 18 per cent of Apple iPad owners stating that they will purchase other tablets that become available in the future".
YouGov interviewed 4,537 respondents, of which 802 were tablet owners, between 8 November and 15 November 2010. All interviews were conducted online with YouGov panellists
iPad success sees rise of two tablet household
A recent survey from YouGov highlights the rise of the two tablet household, revealing that nearly 17 per cent of Apple iPad owners state "that there is more than one tablet in their household, either owned by themselves or another family member".
- iOS 12 code all but confirms Face ID for iPad
- Acer Chromebook Tab 10 initial review: The first Chrome OS tablet
- Sony Digital Paper E Ink tablet now comes in A5 size too, US price revealed
- Microsoft might launch cheaper $400 Surface tablets later this year
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 name confirmed; launch imminent following certification
- Sky Mobile adds Apple iPad and iPad Pro to its tablet data rollover plans from £15
- The new iPad Pro 2018 specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- 7 essential iOS 11 features for students on iPad
- HP's Chromebook x2 is a detachable iPad Pro rival that's way cheaper
- You'll no longer have to press a button to talk to Alexa on the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 (2017)