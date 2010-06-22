  iPad: 3 million sold in 80 days

A press release has just arrived on Pocket-lint's desk direct from Cupertino, U, S of A. And we all know what goes on in Cupertino don't we boys and girls? That's right, it's where Apple makes the magic happen. Well, actually it's where Apple comes up with the ideas and prototypes, the magic is technically made in Shenzhen, China where the Foxconn plant is based.

So what does the press release say? Is it another Apple launch that will change the world? Nope, it's just Apple blowing its own trumpet, but blimey, does it have a right to.

3,000,000 iPads have been sold in the 80 days since it was first launched to the American public. 3,000,000 in 80 days! That's 37,500 a day - over 26 a minute. Phenomenal. And to think, some analysts predicted that it might not sell very well.

“People are loving iPad as it becomes a part of their daily lives,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “We’re working hard to get this magical product into the hands of even more people around the world, including those in nine more countries next month.”

With the iPhone 4 launch just days away, Jobs must be walking round Apple's Cupertino HQ with an enormous spring in his step and a huge wad of Benjamins hanging out of his back pocket.

Sure, the anti-Apple brigade will no doubt berate us for running this story and giving further publicity to the Apple machine. But we're here to report the news as it happens in the world of tech, and 3,000,000 units shifted in 80 days, well, there's no point arguing that it isn't newsworthy.