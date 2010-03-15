Apple offers replacement iPad for dead battery
How do you get around replacing an old battery for a gadget that doesn't have a swappable one? Simply replace the whole device.
That appears to be the line Apple is taking with the new Apple iPad, due for release at the beginning of April.
"If your iPad requires service due to the battery’s diminished ability to hold an electrical charge, Apple will replace your iPad for a service fee", says the phrase found on Apple's support page, suggesting that the battery isn't easily accessible.
The service will costs $99, plus $6.95 shipping, however because they are replacing the entire device "you will receive a replacement iPad that will not contain any of your personal data".
In fact Apple states: "before you submit your iPad for service, it is important to sync your iPad with iTunes to back up your contacts, calendars, email account settings, bookmarks, apps, etc".
The downside? You'll be apart from your device for, "one week from the time you send your iPad to Apple".
No word whether the same service will be offered in the UK when the iPad launches in Blighty.
