Apple iPad - a love/hate thing?

The Apple iPad revelation has got people talking with most coming down on one side or the other as far as loving or hating the look of the new tablet, so we thought a quick look at this hot tech topic from the Pocket-lint team might be of interest. Have a look at what we've got to say about whether we want an iPad, and then feel free to add your own personal take on the topic in the comments box below.

Lovers

"The fact that Apple will offer the iPad "unlocked" makes a big difference to me (although the Wi-Fi version would suffice for my needs - I don't commute so could only really see myself using this at home) at least Apple has dropped the dubious restrictive practices it introduced with the iPhone. I want an iPad to access the App Store, to stream media, to browse, to play games and maybe even give ebooks a try, though I'm not convinced the screen is ideal for reading for long periods of time. I don't want phone capabilities, or a webcam, or a camera. Sure, Flash support would have been handy but maybe that will finally come down the line with an update. If Apple price this thing right for the UK market (and I'm thinking the $499 version for £349) then I'm in, and I think a lot of others will be too".

"While I feel a little underwhelmed by the hardware from Apple, it is just a giant iPod after all, I do believe it will be a success with yet another easy way for users to consume media around the home. Whether it's reading a textbook, watching a movie or pitching someone via the iWork app, the aggressive price means that it will sell like hotcakes. Oh and I wouldn't be surprised if the multitasking element and other complaints are fixed in a new software update either at launch or just after".

"The short answer is yes. Yes, I do want an iPad. I hate myself for it but I do. It could have been a lot better. It could have been more exciting. It could have done all kinds of wonderful wireless stuff with your TV, it could have had thumb pad control for much better gaming and it most certainly should have had a camera for Skype-type web chats. But, I still want one. It's just a big iPod touch, but I want one all the same. I want to hold its svelte little frame close to my chest on long haul plane flights engrossed in my favourite shows and I want to tuck up with one in bed as the last thing I read before I turn out the light. I don't really like Apple. I don't like the smug way the company does things and I really don't like how they seem to offer the bare minimum in their products. The trouble is that the company's least efforts are still better than most others' best".





Haters

"I feel a bit sorry for the iPad as with all the hype surrounding it I'm not sure how it could possibly live up to expectations. A lot of talk has been made of its lack of multitasking abilities, no Flash, no camera for video conferencing, the fact you need an adaptor (at extra cost) to connect a USB device. While these are all fair points, where it really trips up is that it is being marketed as a product that can do certain things when clearly it's going to struggle to deliver. Admittedly it is not angled as a device for productivity but the fact that Apple is selling a keyboard means it's aware of its shortcomings - begging the question why would you buy this over a netbook/laptop. Yes, it is supposed to give you a fantastic web experience, and it's clearly great for reading the New York Times, but I'm not going to pay hundreds of pounds for that. This "third device" doesn't seem to fit anywhere and although I'm sure it will sell - it'll be due to the Apple name as opposed to the Apple innovation".

"No Flash support? Check. No multi-tasking? Check. Restrictive application approval process? That's still there. Proprietary connectivity? Also present. Huge wave of hype? Always. Apple has done one thing well with the iPad, though - getting the media and the public frothed up at what is essentially a re-warming of a 2-year-old product, just with a bigger screen. The iPad is over-hyped, under-featured and overpriced".

"From first impressions, I can't see that the iPad really offers anything substantial. Steve Jobs highlighted faults with netbooks and ebook readers, without accepting that the iPad was guilty of the same problems. It's going to be a great toy, with a great interface, but it is still a series of compromises, as is any other portable device. In the ebook reader market, for reading text, I'll stick to an E-Ink device. You've got 7000 page turns in there - my Sony Reader gave me 3 weeks of travel on a single charge - and it's comfortable to read with travel-weary eyes. I also need the power and freedoms that a real laptop offers on the road. Smaller format computers very much still have their place, offering superior connectivity, freedom of choice for software, interchangeable batteries, and the ability to run whatever applications I like at the same time - Skype, Spotify, Tweetie, Entourage, Chrome, etc".