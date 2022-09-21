Amazon announces new 2022 Fire HD 8 - but what's new?

(Pocket-lint) - The Amazon Fire HD 8 was last updated in 2020, bringing a new overall design. The latest update from Amazon boosts the power - claiming a 30 per cent lift in power thanks to a processor upgrade.

The 2022 version of the Fire HD 8 is basically the same overall design and dimensions, but there is a slight decrease in weight, making this popular travel tablet a little more portable.

As before, there are a number of different versions of this device: there's the standard Fire HD 8 model, but it then jumps up to the Fire HD 8 Plus which has 3GB RAM and Qi wireless charging - and is compatible with Amazon's wireless charging dock.

Then you have the kids versions. That's the Fire HD 8 Kids and the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. These tablets are basically the same, but at pitched at a slightly different age grounp. The Kids model is for 3-7 while the Kids Pro is aimed at 6-12 year olds.

The hardware is the same, but there's a slightly different software experience out of the box designed to better suit older children.

As before, the Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch display with 1200 x 800 pixel resolution. There's 32 or 64GB of storage - with support for microSD up to 1TB - while the battery promises 13 hours of use.

The tablet will charge in 5 hours with the 5W charger that's included, but it will support up to 15W charging (you'd have to supply your own charger for that). As mentioned, there's Qi wireless charging on the Plus, with the dock sold separately.

So this isn't a huge change for the Fire HD 8 family of devices, more of a mid-life update and a reflection that these tablets are hugely popular with a wide range of users.

The tablets themselves will become available from 19 October 2022, but they are available for pre-order now.

There are a range of colours, including a fetching Rose (pink). We've always enjoyed using the Fire HD 8 and we're sure that the 2022 model will continue to be one of Amazon's most popular devices. It's great for movie watching and entertainment, making an affordable travel companion.

Writing by Chris Hall.