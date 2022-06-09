Amazon Kids+ subscriptions get 'restructured', cheapest tier for single child is dropped

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has contacted subscribers to Amazon Kids+ to inform them of changes to the pricing of the service.

Amazon says that the changes are to make the pricing simpler, so there's now one price for Prime subscribers and one price for those who don't subscribe to Prime.

It will be £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 for Prime subscribers or £6.99 / $9.99 / €7.99 for non-Prime subscribers.

The big change here is that Amazon has dropped the previous tier that allowed parents to subscribe for a single child. That was previously available for £1.99 / $2.99 / €2.99 a month and those who had been taking advantage of this reduced pricing will now be faced with a £/$/€2 a month price increase.

The reason for this is that Amazon Kids+ subscriptions now only support the tier that allows four children access to the service. Those who had previously been subscribing to the more expensive tier will actually see a price reduction to settle at the new level.

So there are winner and losers in this reshuffling of the service - and there's still the option to pay yearly if you'd prefer.

Amazon Kids+ provides access to a full range of content from Amazon that is available on Amazon's Fire tablet and Kindle devices. The advantage of subscribing to the service is that you can setup your Kindle or Fire tablet for a child and there's a full range of content for that child to access, appropriate to their age.

That means you don't have to micro-manage every piece of content on those devices, or have to constantly buy more content to keep them entertained.

We have a full guide on how to setup and Amazon Kindle for a child here as well as a guide on setting up a Fire tablet for a child if you're interested in learning more about what's on offer and what options you have.

Writing by Chris Hall.