(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has refreshed its tablet range, with a new version of its Fire HD 10 and the introduction of the Fire HD 10 Plus.

Both are available to pre-order now, starting at £149.99 and £179.99 in the UK respectively.

The 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 runs on an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM - 50 per cent more RAM than the previous model.

It also gets an improved 10.1-inch Full HD display, which is brighter, and a thinner, lighter design.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 12 hours, with 32GB and 64GB variants available. The storage can also be expanded through the use of an optional microSD card. Up to 1TB cards are supported.

There is a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calling and the like. Dolby Atmos sound is supported too.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is similar but has a couple of significant spec bumps.

You get 4GB of RAM, for example, with Amazon calling it the most powerful tablet it has released to date. It also gets a soft-touch, premium finish and wireless charging.

Both tablets can also be purchased in a productivity bundle, starting at £209.99. This includes a detachable keyboard case and 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. That gives access to the Office suite of premium apps, plus 1TB of OneDrive storage and a few extra benefits.

The keyboard cover can also be purchased for £49.99 seprately. A Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by Anker is also available for £49.99.

The Fire HD 10 will be available in black, denim, lavender and olive colours. The Fire HD 10 Plus will be solely available in slate.

