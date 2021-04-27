(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has revealed four tablets for kids - a new Fire HD 10 Kids to match the 'adult' version also announced today plus three all-new Fire Kids Pro tablets.

These come in 7, 8 and 10-inch sizes to match Amazon's other tablets and are aimed at older children in the 6-12 age range.

They are all Full HD tablets with octa-core processors and the same Amazon two year worry-free guarantee, meaning you can get a replacement if one is broken.

They also come with a year's Amazon's Kids+ subscription for curated content, plus a slim case that's not as chunky as the standard Fire Kids Edition case. The case comes in either black or blue. There are also a couple of special edition cases, including one called "intergalactic".

As is traditional, there are full parental controls customisable via the Amazon Parent Dashboard, but the design of a new Kids Pro user interface is more like the adult version. It adds a For You tab with recommended content, a Me tab with content added by the parent, and customisable wallpapers. If the child has a time limit, this will also be displayed.

There are three new key features. The first is a filtered web browser that doesn't give access to inappropriate content or social networks. Searches from Google, Bing or Yahoo are SafeSearch only. Parents can allow other URLs - such as those needed for school work in the Parent Dashboard.

Then there's a special child-friendly app store for the device where a child can request access to apps, which the parent needs to approve. Parents can also choose other apps - like Netflix or Spotify - to add to their child's device should they wish. These can include apps with in-app purchases, but each purchase would need to be approved by the parent.

Finally, there's the ability to make a video call from the device to approved contacts who have either the Alexa app or an Alexa-enabled device.

Kids can't call landlines or mobiles from the device. They can make announcements to Alexa devices in your home but, as with everything else, this can be turned off in the parent dashboard if you choose.

The new tablets are all available to pre-order from today. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro starts at £99.99. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro starts at £139.99. And the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is priced from £199.99.

A next-generation version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is also £199.99.

Writing by Dan Grabham.