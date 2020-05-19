Walmart has launched two new affordable Onn tablets in the US. And both run Android 10 and use USB-C to charge.

As first noticed by 9to5Google, the new Onn Tablet Pro is available in 8-inch and 10.1-inch sizes. Both models have massive bezels and are loaded with Walmart apps, including Vudu and Sam’s Club. But good luck finding a better Android 10 tablet at this price point.

The 8-inch Onn Tablet Pro is $99 and features an HD LCD display, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, and 5-megapixel cameras on the front and the back. The 10.1-inch Onn Tablet Pro is $129 and features a 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, and a headphone jack, as well as the same processor, storage, and cameras as the 8-inch model. Add it up, and these are no iPads.

They're actually designed to compete with the Amazon Fire tablets. Speaking of which, Amazon recently updated the Fire HD 8 tablet with a faster processor, more RAM, USB-C charging, and a starting price of $89.99. Walmart's Onn tablet line starts at $64, with the 2019 8-inch Onn.

