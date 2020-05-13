Amazon has refreshed its tablet line-up with an "all-new" Fire HD 8, a Fire HD 8 Plus and new version of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, with the company's Fire for Kids service that provides appropriate content for children.

The regular Fire HD 8, with its natty "all-new" prefix, comes with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 HD display and has a faster processor in comparison to its predecessor. Its 2.0GHz quad-core CPU is claimed to be 30 per cent faster. There is 2GB of RAM on board too.

Storage space has been improved too, with 32GB and 64GB options, plus support for up to 1TB more through microSD card expansion.

Battery life is longer, with up to 12 hours of "mixed-use" claimed by Amazon. And there is now a Game Mode on the tablet, that switches off notifications and optimises the tablet's processes for gaming primarily.

It is available for pre-order now in white, black, twilight blue or plum colours, priced from £89.99 / $89.99.

squirrel_widget_239545

Alternatively, for just £20 more, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus ups the RAM to 3GB, so can multitask a little more effectively and faster, adds wireless charging and a 9W adapter that can recharge the device in under four hours, and includes three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. That's worth £7.99 per month in itself.

The Fire HD 8 Plus is also available for pre-order now in twilight blue, charcoal black, sandstone white or plum colours, from £109.99 / $109.99.

squirrel_widget_239557

An optional Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock is also available for £39.99.

The final addition is the "all-new" Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, which has 32GB of storage (with support for microSD cards up to 1TB in size) and all the other features of the standard Fire HD 8.

However, it adds the aforementioned Fire for Kids service, providing access to tonnes of age-appropriate books, apps, games, etc, all without in-app purchasing. That lasts for a year before it becomes a paid-for service at £1.99 per month for Prime members (£3.99 per month for non-Prime).

You also get a kid-friendly case with adjustable stand, in blue, pink or purple.

It too is available for pre-order today, priced at £139.99 / $139.99.

All three tablets will ship from 3 June.