The Amazon Fire tablet is the cheapest way to get on Zoom

Zoom has seen a massive boom as many look to keep in touch with friend and family, entertainment themselves with Zoom quizzes or take part in remote classes - in addition to all the business uses the system was designed for.

Zoom is widely available across most platforms - Mac, PC, iOS, Android - but it's also available on the Amazon Fire tablets. This is probably the cheapest way to get yourself into the Zoom game if you don't have a device that will run it already.

Zoom on the Fire tablet is the same as Zoom on other mobile devices, but the advantage here is that it's a bigger display, so you can free yourself from your phone and move to something larger. Or, if you want to keep in touch with relatives that don't have a phone, then a Fire tablet is a great way to do it.

For the best experience, the Fire HD 10 is the largest of the tablets, giving you a little more screen space as it has a 10.1-inch display. It also has stereo speakers, so will give you better sound than some smaller devices.

The Fire HD 8 offers a similar setup with great speakers too, but is a little smaller and a little more affordable, if you can find one. It's still a great tablet, but when it comes to making Zoom calls, you probably want to go for the largest.

For the very cheapest, the Fire 7 will also give you access to Zoom, but the speakers aren't so good. That's acceptable, however, because you can always plug in headphones if you want and you can get this tablet for silly money.

To make the most of the experience, you might also want to look at a case or stand so you don't have to hold the tablet all the time. There's loads available just make sure you get one that matches the model of tablet you have.

If you're using Zoom, one thing to keep an eye on is the version of the software that you're using. The Amazon Appstore can sometimes be a little behind other versions of the software and at the time of writing, it's using an older version than available on Android and Mac. Make sure you use normal security measures and make sure you use a password for any meetings that you're planning on hosting.

To get Zoom on a Fire tablet, all you have to do is search for Zoom in the Amazon Appstore. You'll find the icon on the homescreen of the tablet and it's then a quick download. You'll then be able to sign-in as you would on other devices, or just type in the meeting details to join a meeting that someone else is hosting.

Of course, a Fire tablet is good for a lot more than just Zoom - it will also let you use Alexa Calling, watch services like Amazon Video, Disney+ or Netflix and a lot more besides.