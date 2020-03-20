Save $40 on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet today

Amazon is once again discounting its own Fire tablets. There's currently a deal of the day offer on the Fire 7 Kids Edition in the US. Perfect timing really, considering everyone's stuck at home trying not to go stir crazy.

These tablets are robust, well-built bits of kit designed to give children access to appropriate content for learning, playing and more.

For a short period, they're discounted to just $59.99 - a $40 saving on the usual asking price and a bargain. If you have more than one child in the house you can also grab two and double the saving to $80.

With the purchase of the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, you not only get a robust tablet that's designed to stand up to abuse but a smart tablet that restricts access to things kids should be viewing depending on their age.

You also get a year's worth of access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and more for free. There's also the peace of mind bonus with a two-year warranty that allows you to return it for a replacement, no matter what happens.

Keep your kids entertained while we all struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. You can also set educational goals, time limits and filter the content to ensure it's age-appropriate.