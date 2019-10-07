Amazon has a new version of the Fire HD 10 that's faster and will last longer

Amazon has introduced a new version of the Fire HD 10 tablet - it's got a few enhancements but aesthetically it's the same device (although there's a new white colour) and will start at $149/£150.

There's a Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, too, starting at $199/£200 which comes with the normal two-year guarantee in case it gets chucked down the stairs.

There's also a faster octa-core 2.0GHz processor and 2GB of memory, 32 or 64GB of storage expandable up to 512 GB via microSD plus a battery life of around 12 hours of mixed-use battery life. Finally, there's faster charging with the upgrade to USB-C. Once again, the screen is a Full HD panel offering 224ppi.

As you'd expect, the devices support hands-free Alexa. The cameras remain a little disappointing, with the front-facing version being 720p and the rear camera a mere two megapixels.

The Kids tablet comes with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited in the US and Fire for Kids Unlimited in the UK (normally $2.99/£1.99 a month for Prime members) giving children access to thousands of books, Audible books, videos, educational apps and games that are all hand-selected and are age-appropriate (as before, the selection of content will adapt as your kids get older).

The Fire HD 10 comes in Twilight Blue, Plum, Black and all-new White and is available today for pre-order. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is also available for pre-order today with blue, purple or pink cases.

Fire HD 10 cases are available in Twilight Blue, Plum, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Sage, and

can stand in both landscape and portrait orientations. They cost £39.99.

All the new devices will ship on 30 October.

Amazon has also today announced a Kindle Kids Edition, too.