Amazon adds adjustable screen warmth to the top-end Kindle Oasis

Fresh from re-launching the cheapest Amazon Kindle, Amazon is also re-launching the top-end Kindle Oasis ahead of your incoming summer holiday. It's not changed a great deal though, with many specs the same as the outgoing model.

The new device is available for pre-order today and will start shipping on 24 July.

While the older model featured an adaptive front light, it's now designed to reflect warmth - so your eyes can more easily transition from day to night time reading (white light to amber).

Just as on many phones, you can also schedule the screen warmth to adjust automatically with sunrise and sunset. This feature obviously won't be worth upgrading your existing Oasis for, but it is the kind of extra you'd envisage when shelling out for the high-end model.

Again it's a 7-inch, 300ppi display inside a svelte body with IPX8 protection against immersion in up to two metres of fresh water for up to 60 minutes (so yes, you can drop it in the pool).

Again the Kindle Oasis will cost £229.99 for the 8 GB version and £259.99 for the 32 GB version — the 32 GB with free cellular connectivity is £319.99.

Interestingly, a recent survey commissioned by Amazon and conducted by Kelton Global showed that 56 percent of people in the UK say reading is their favourite holiday activity.