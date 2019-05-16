Amazon is re-launching the Fire 7 tablet with twice the storage capacity as before plus a faster processor.

The price point remains the same at £49.99 and as well as black it's available in three new colours - Twilight Blue, Plum and Sage..

The Fire 7 Kids Edition has also been upgraded and is £99.99.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019) deals Our Promise We continually monitor 1,000s of prices from a range of retailers to show you the lowest prices we can find. We may get a commission from these offers. Our reviewers and buyer's guides are always kept separate from this process. Read more about our approach here. © Squirrel 2019

We had been expecting a new Fire tablet to launch but thought it might be a replacement for the 18 month-old Fire HD 10.

Replacing Amazon's best-selling tablet, the new 7-inch device is now available with 16 or 32GB of storage, while the processor is now a quad-core, 1.3GHz unit. There's an upgraded front camera, but it's still only capable of 720p. The capability to use Alexa hands-free remains from before.

Amazon claims the Fire 7 is twice as durable as the recently-released iPad mini 2019, although doesn't go into detail how this figure was achieved save for saying "as measured in tumble tests" and that it "stands up against drops, tumbles, spills and everyday wear and tear".

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is based on the 16GB version of the Fire 7 and comes with a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited (normally £1.99 a month), offering age-appropriate books, audiobooks, apps, games and and videos. There's a case as before, but it's now in purple as well as the previous blue and pink.

The device comes with a two-year guarantee - if your child breaks the tablet, Amazon will replace it free.