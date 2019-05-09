A new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on the way

It looks like a new Amazon tablet is on the horizon after a mystery device passed through the US approval body, the FCC.

The new model appears to be a refresh of the previous Amazon Fire HD 10, which has been with us since the end of 2017. There isn't a lot else given away by the certification notice, but the new tablet looks to have microSD, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, a camera and an audio jack.

Approval by the Federal Communications Commission is a pre-requisite for wireless devices before they can be sold in the US. The model is manufactured by Sporton, who Amazon previously used to manufacture Fire tablets.

TabletMonkeys points out that the company behind the FCC approval is called First Stride LLC, but that the name has links to Amazon in Seattle.

In our review of the previous HD 10, we praised the device for offering "good value for money, with a price that's hard to ignore". The tablet also offers hands-free Alexa so you can use it in, say the kitchen while you're cooking or ask it to play music or control smart home devices.

Expect to hear more about the new Fire HD tablet rather soon.