Amazon has pushed an update to current generation Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, plus the 2017 edition Fire HD 8, that adds Drop Ins and Announcements when in Show Mode.

Show Mode effectively turns the tablets into Amazon Echo Show-style devices, especially when you dock them with dedicated Show Mode Charging Docks that are available now.

With the new update, Drop Ins give you the ability to speak to other Show Mode tablets, Amazon Echo devices and other Alexa-enabled kit. You can communicate with others over voice or video.

Announcements offer the option to record messages to play to every Amazon Echo or Alexa device in a home simultaneously - such as a call to dinner.

To ensure Drop-Ins and Announcements are enabled on your Fire HD 8 or HD 10, you need to head to "Settings" in the drop-down menu. Then select "Alexa" and toggle both the "Alexa" and "Hands-Free Mode" settings to "On".

Also select "Communications" and toggle "Calling" and "Messaging" to "On".

Set Drop In to "On" for permitted contacts and/or "My Household" for other devices on your account.

Finally, select "Announcements" and toggle to "Enabled".

You can check out offers on the Show Mode Charging Dock for the Fire HD 8 on Amazon UK here. And the Fire HD 10 version here.