Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns your Fire tablet into a smart display

The Show Mode Charging Dock is an accessory for Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, allowing you to dock you tablet, charge it and use it a bit like an Echo Show.

Previously released in the US, it's now coming to the UK, as Amazon sweeps in a number of changes to its Fire tablets.

The Dock is available for Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, with the new 8-inch tablet also offering handsfree Alexa voice control. Docking it essentially makes it into a smart display, fully-charged with Alexa and ready to serve you.

To use the Show Mode Charging Dock, you'll need to put a case on your Fire tablet so that the charged can take place via contact, using pogo pins on the stand to charge it wirelessly.

The so-called "Show Mode" launches when the tablet is placed on the dock, giving you a display a little like the Amazon Echo Show (hence the name). This provides a visual Alexa experience, giving you details on the display, as well as back via voice.

This can go a step further, letting you play videos from Amazon Video, giving you singalong lyrics for music tracks on Amazon Music, or acting as a video display for Alexa Calling. Yes, you'll then be able to easily place calls without needing to use your hands, ideal when you're busy in the kitchen.

Many of the skills of the Show Mode Charging Dock rely on the tablets having Show Mode in the software, so it will initially be available in a bundle with the new Fire HD 8 model. Once software updates roll out to older models, you'll be able to buy the Echo Show Charging Dock for £39.99 (8 inch) or £49.99 (10 inch).