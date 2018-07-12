Amazon has released a new mode and dock for Fire tablets that turns them into Echo Show-style Alexa devices.

Show Mode is an immersive, hands-free Alexa experience for the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets. You can then interact with your tablet in the same way as any usual Echo device and, as well as provide vocal responses to queries, you will also get visual answers - much like on a fully-fledged Echo Show or Echo Spot.

In addition, you can now buy an Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock, for either of the two devices. It automatically transitions your device into Show Mode and holds it at an adjustable angle for hands-free use.

"Place your tablet into the dock and it transforms into a more immersive Alexa experience - just ask to see the weather, news, a TV show, make a video call and more," said general manager of Amazon Devices, Kevin Keith.

"Pick up your tablet from the dock to access your favourite apps, books and websites. It’s a whole new way for customers to use and enjoy their Fire tablets."

Show Mode is available immediately for Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets. You can buy the Show Mode Charging Dock from Amazon.com. It is currently available with $5 off the RRP - so $34.99 for the Fire HD 8 version, $49.99 for the Fire HD 10.

There is no word yet on a UK release.