Amazon has announced a Kids Edition version of its 10.1-inch tablet, the Fire HD 10. It has high spec and Full HD screen, but is great for children and costs just £199.99.

An equivalent Apple iPad costs £119 more. Also, for your penny shy of £200 you get many benefits specifically aimed at children.

Like its Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 stablemates, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a special "kid-proof" protective case in either blue or pink and a no-quibble two-year guarantee. That means, Amazon will replace it if the tablet breaks for any reason whatsoever, no questions asked.

You also get a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited at no additional cost. A subscription is usually priced at £3.99 a month for non-Prime members, £1.99 for those with Prime.

Fire for Kids Unlimited provides unrestricted access to over 5,000 age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps and games. The latter two also come with no in-app purchases. Kids can also access tens of thousands of hand-selected websites and YouTube videos without the fear of finding anything they shouldn't see.

1/5 Amazon

Amazon tablets are also great for parental controls, with easy-to-use settings and the ability to set total allowed screen time, bedtime restrictions, age filters and much more. You can even set the tablet to only unlock the use of games when a certain amount of educational or reading use has been achieved.

The tablet itself comes with 32GB of on-board storage that is expandable by up to a further 256GB through microSD card. It comes with a claimed 10 hours of battery life.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will ship from 11 July. Pre-orders are available now and it can be found on Amazon.co.uk and through a number of other retailers in the UK, including Argos, Dixons, John Lewis and Shop Direct.

You can also buy the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for £99.99 and the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for £129.99.