Amazon's Kindle Oasis is now offered in gold and with more storage

You know what makes everything better? Gold.

We're not trying to sound like Goldfinger, but obviously, it's must be true, or else tech companies wouldn't release all their devices in gold. The latest example is Amazon, which, five months after launch, has introduced a second colour option for the Kindle Oasis e-reader. As you might've guessed, it's a gold shade - specifically, "champagne gold" - though it still has dark grey bezels on the front.

The back of the device is what's covered in the pale gold aluminium. Aside from that, it's pretty much the same e-reader as before. You get a 7-inch (300ppi) display and waterproofing, for instance. However, Amazon has changed up the specs a little, giving the gold model 32GB of storage (instead of the option of 8GB or 32GB), and it ditched the cellular connection in favour of Wi-Fi only. It's also more expensive.

It’ll be available for £259/$280 with ads and $300 without. The original model had a £229/$230 sticker at launch. In our review from October, we said that the Kindle Oasis might be expensive, but it's the the most accomplished Kindle yet. The really big question is whether the sum of all these new parts and the gold paint job can convince you that it's worth paying twice the price of a Paperwhite.