Amazon Fire HD 10 update brings handsfree Alexa, Full HD display, and a bargain price tag

Amazon has been enjoying a run of updates on its popular Fire tablets and the next in line is the big one: the Fire HD 10.

With a 10.1-inch offering a 1920 x 1200 (Full HD) resolution, this is a tablet that's built around entertainment. Don't confuse the Fire tablet with the moves made by some manufacturers to push you towards working on the move on your slate - this is very much about munching content.

The design of the tablet reflects previous Fire models, with a plastic back coming in a range of colours - red, blue, black - with controls around the sides.

Anyone who has seen a Fire tablet before will find the user interface familiar and easy to use, but the big addition on the Fire HD 10 is the expansion of Alexa. This is the only tablet in the family that's designed to use Alexa handsfree, whereas the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 both need you to long press the home button to activate it.

That gives the Fire HD 10 a more liberal interface with Alexa, allowing you to speak those commands - "Alexa turn off the lights" - without having to touch the tablet.

With entertainment in mind the Fire HD 10 comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos (a virtualised version to create a wider soundstage) and there is 32GB of storage with microSD expansion as standard.

The battery life is 10 hours, up 2 hours on the previous version of this tablet. Changes to previous tablets include an updated quad-core platform with 2GB RAM for a faster experience too.

But perhaps the best thing about this updated model is that the price is dropping by £50, so this new Fire HD 10 is available from £149. That's a bargain in any language.

The Fire HD 10 tablet will be available from 11 October.