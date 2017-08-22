Hurry! Amazon's Fire tablets for kids are £30 off, just in time for school

Summer is almost over.

Do you know what that means? The kids get to go back to school, and thanks to a new deal from Amazon, they'll be able to return with a kid-friendly tablet in tow. Amazon is currently offering up to £30 off its range of Fire Kids Edition Tablets.

More specifically, the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is available for £79.99 (a £20 saving), while the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is £99.99 (a £30 saving).

Kids love tablets. They love the interactive games, they love having access to videos to watch, and they love all the apps. And one of the best tablets for kids is the Amazon Fire, for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the price, secondly, Amazon has put a lot of effort into providing parents with controls to ensure that the Fire is a safe place for kids. You can read about all those controls and how to set them up from here.

Amazon's Fire Kids Edition Tablets come with "a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, a kid-proof case, and two-year worry-free guarantee", that last bit is key, because if anything happens to the device, you can send it back to Amazon you'll get a new one for free.

The Parent Dashboard is where these tablets really shine, because it lets you manage screen time, time limits, daily education goals, etc.

