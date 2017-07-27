Get £5 off an Amazon Fire 7 tablet for Amazon's Download Day

Amazon appears to be on a quest to have a day for everything. Following the incredibly successful Prime Day, which saw thousands of products discounted for Prime members, the retail giant has now announced the 28 July as being "Download Day".

It's not quite the same as Prime Day, as it won't offer discounts on downloadable content, as the name might suggest, but the company is offering £5 off an Amazon Fire 7 tablet starting today for a limited period.

Download Day has been named as such, because Amazon has gathered research which suggests 28 July will be the day that consumers will download the most content to their mobile devices, before they go away on holiday. Subsequently, the 2 August will be day that consumers watch the most content.

Amazon has identified its most popular and most downloaded shows, with the recent original series American Gods, taking top spot. Other TV series to make the top 10 include The Grand Tour, The Walking Dead, Sneaky Pete and Peppa Pig.

Some of the most downloaded movies include Interstellar, John Wick, The Lego Movie and David Brent: Life on the Road.

It's not just movies and TV shows that can be downloaded though, as Amazon also offers numerous apps, games and books, all of which can be saved for offline use. Apps and games can also be downloaded to the Fire TV Stick, which can then be taken away on holiday, plugged into a TV and used as normal.