It's Amazon Prime Day, which runs until the end of Tuesday 17 July, and the retail giant is offering huge discounts on its Fire tablets right now.

They were cheap before, but now they're silly cheap.

The Amazon Fire 7 was already a bargain at £49.99, but there's now £20 off that price for Prime members. You'd be silly not to get one for family, friends or even yourself.

The Amazon Fire HD 8, with a slightly larger, high-definition screen is also available for a song. It was £79.99 but is now available for under £50. And the even larger Fire HD 10 has a whopping £50 knocked off, so is now priced at £99.99.

The Amazon Fire tablets give you great access to Amazon's content, while also supporting a full run of apps, with access to most video streaming services and games. They also have better parental controls than any other device on the market.

There's also now built-in access to Alexa, Amazon's personal assistant.

Amazon has also slashed the prices of its Kids Edition tablets, which are the same as the above but come with a sturdy, child-proof case, a year's subscription to Kids Unlimited for free apps, books and much more, plus a no quibble guarantee for replacement if anything happens to the tablet.

To get the offers you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. However, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial period and even cancel at any point before the month is up to avoid any further charges.

