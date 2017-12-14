Amazing Christmas Fire tablet deals: Get a Fire 7 for just £35 or Fire HD 8 for £50

With Christmas just around the corner, Amazon is offering a little bit of extra help by discounting its own devices, the 4K Fire TV is £55 for example.

The deals have extended to the Fire tablets too: they were cheap before, but now they're silly cheap.

The Amazon Fire 7 was already a bargain at £49.99, but with a further £15 off the price until 22 December, you'd be silly not to get one for family, friends or even yourself.

The Fire 7 has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 resolution screen, 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM. It runs on Fire OS, which has many of Amazon's own services hardbaked into the system - such as access to Amazon Prime Video for Prime members. And Amazon Underground provides thousands of apps, games and in-app items for free to all Fire users. There's also now built-in access to Alexa, Amazon's personal assistant.

It's not just the Fire 7 that's had the price slashed, but the Fire HD 8 has had its price slashed too. It has a bigger and better display than the Fire 7 and is now only £49.99 (saving 38 per cent).

The Amazon Fire tablets give you great access to Amazon's content, while also supporting a full run of apps, with access to most video streaming services and games. They also have better parental controls than any other device on the market, so they are perfect for children.

All Amazon devices benefit from an Amazon Prime subscription, so it's well worth checking out the details and seeing what you get aside from priority delivery - like music, video and early access to Black Friday deals.

If you're after tablets specifically for kids, you can pick up the Fire 7 Kids Edition for £79.99 and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for £99.99. These come with a protective cover, a 2-year no quibble guarantee, as well a year's access to Fire for Kids, which will allow access to a range of age-appropriate content for your children.